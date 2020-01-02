Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 2.1%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 9,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 30,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Unigold Company Profile (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

