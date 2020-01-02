UralsCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $1,132.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. In the last week, UralsCoin has traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001998 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info

UralsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

