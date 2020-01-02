Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:UE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,183. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,762,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,263 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,713,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,078,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after buying an additional 567,090 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,315,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after buying an additional 464,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,481,000 after buying an additional 320,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.