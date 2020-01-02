Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $591,756.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

