Waltonchain Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004911 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, DragonEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.01812791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062418 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,115 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Coinnest, HitBTC, COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Allbit, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.