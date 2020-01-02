Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €56.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 opened at €58.95 ($68.55) on Monday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a 52-week high of €59.85 ($69.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.18.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.