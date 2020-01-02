Warburg Research Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

ETR:SOW opened at €31.10 ($36.16) on Monday. Software has a twelve month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of €35.22 ($40.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.87.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

