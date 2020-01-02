Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. 677,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

