Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $0.97

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Waves has a total market capitalization of $98.05 million and $69.58 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00013968 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008031 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,762,660 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exrates, YoBit, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin, Bitbns, Liqui, BCEX, COSS, Bittrex, Upbit, Exmo, Cryptohub, Tidex, OKEx, Coinbe, Kuna, Indodax, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.