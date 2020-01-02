WAX Market Capitalization Reaches $16.35 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and $128,673.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, C2CX, Radar Relay and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00186851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.01333196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121586 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,592,402,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,194,840 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C2CX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bancor Network, Huobi, Tidex, IDEX, Bithumb, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

