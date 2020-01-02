Webchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , STEX, EscoDEX and RaisEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00640207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, RaisEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC, STEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

