Westaim (CVE:WED) Trading 0.4% Higher

Westaim Corp (CVE:WED)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.66, approximately 12,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 193,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 44.02 and a current ratio of 44.04. The firm has a market cap of $379.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Westaim Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.