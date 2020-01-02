William Blair Begins Coverage on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TTEC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

TTEC stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. TTEC has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

In other TTEC news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

