Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.26 and last traded at $120.58, 295 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

