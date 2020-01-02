Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 34,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,951. The company has a market cap of $751.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.49. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.