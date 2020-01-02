YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,636.63

Shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,636.63 and traded as low as $1,610.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,627.50, with a volume of 2,082 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $486.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,636.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 10.57 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

About YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

