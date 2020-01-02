Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.00. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,241 shares of company stock worth $2,922,324 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.55. 2,358,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $95.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

