Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $119.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.16 million. Switch posted sales of $103.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $455.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 954,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,308,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,800 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 666,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 688,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,215. Switch has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 164.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

