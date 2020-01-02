Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $697.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $697.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.70 million and the highest is $707.80 million. Catalent posted sales of $623.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock worth $7,661,578 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Catalent by 205.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,286 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 50.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after purchasing an additional 535,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $23,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the period.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 683,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,924. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

