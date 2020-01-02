Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Uniqure reported sales of $1.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $6.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $6.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniqure.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

In other Uniqure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniqure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.