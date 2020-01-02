Zacks: Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.73.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,977. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

