Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will post sales of $24.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Quest Resource posted sales of $25.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full year sales of $100.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $100.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.36 million, with estimates ranging from $104.51 million to $108.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Resource.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Resource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.34.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

