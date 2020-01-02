Zacks: Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.31). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Swann cut CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 493,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 226,906 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,154,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY remained flat at $$1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 807,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.