Zacks: Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.31). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Swann cut CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 493,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 226,906 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,154,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY remained flat at $$1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 807,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

