Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $341.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $332.60 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $429.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 62,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,914. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

