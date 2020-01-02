Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,546 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

