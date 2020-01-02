Zacks: Brokerages Set $46.25 Price Target for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Helios Technologies’ rating score has declined by 2.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $46.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Helios Technologies an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.83. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

