Zacks: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.09 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DURECT an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on shares of DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in DURECT by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,292. The firm has a market cap of $730.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

