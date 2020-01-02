Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

AVAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 43,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,727. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.