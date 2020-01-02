Zacks: Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Itau Corpbanca by 19.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itau Corpbanca during the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Itau Corpbanca during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ITCB traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374. Itau Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.