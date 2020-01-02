ZCore Tops 1-Day Volume of $608.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ZCore has a total market cap of $178,885.00 and $608.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,953,940 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

