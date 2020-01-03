$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. 1,076,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,435. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,251 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 348,292 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 261,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

