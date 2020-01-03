$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

AXTA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,923. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,829 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.