$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

