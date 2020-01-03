$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. 1,480,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,214. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 19.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

