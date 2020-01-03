$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will report $13.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.08 billion and the highest is $13.47 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $12.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $51.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $51.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.89 billion to $54.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

HCA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.49. 780,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

