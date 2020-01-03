1SG (1SG) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00010318 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Kryptono and OEX. During the last seven days, 1SG has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $637.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00338379 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014144 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003506 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Kryptono and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.