$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.26 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,828. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,236 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,918,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

