$2.56 EPS Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.60. WEX posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.67.

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,024 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in WEX by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.32. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,574. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a 52 week low of $134.36 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

