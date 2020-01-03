$237.49 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $237.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.60 million. Green Dot posted sales of $237.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 479,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

