$32.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce $32.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $101.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.28 million to $109.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.97 million, with estimates ranging from $129.01 million to $213.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,796. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

