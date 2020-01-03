$42.37 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report sales of $42.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the lowest is $41.23 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $36.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $166.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.77 million to $168.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.10 million, with estimates ranging from $168.39 million to $173.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 907,657 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 437,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375,362 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.18%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

