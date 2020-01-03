$433.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce $433.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $360.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

