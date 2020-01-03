$49.48 Million in Sales Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to post sales of $49.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.10 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $41.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full-year sales of $200.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.52 million to $201.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $209.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $211.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE WAAS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 787,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.10 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in AquaVenture by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,051,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in AquaVenture by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

