$499.00 Million in Sales Expected for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will report sales of $499.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.00 million and the highest is $502.00 million. Intelsat reported sales of $542.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

I has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE I traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,671. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intelsat by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intelsat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (I)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.