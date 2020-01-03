$508.20 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will announce sales of $508.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.80 million and the highest is $509.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co posted sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRA. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.64. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,223. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 869.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.