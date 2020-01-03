$538.39 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post $538.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.64 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $516.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 578,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

