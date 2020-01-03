58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)’s share price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $68.05, approximately 805,486 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 639,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in 58.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,047,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 58.com by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,487,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,526,000 after buying an additional 2,173,736 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,985,000 after buying an additional 1,008,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in 58.com by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 758,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 603,045 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

