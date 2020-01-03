$607.03 Million in Sales Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post $607.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.38 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

