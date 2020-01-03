$76.49 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce sales of $76.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $81.57 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $78.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.41 million to $276.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $287.08 million, with estimates ranging from $281.83 million to $299.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,694. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,790 shares of company stock valued at $60,376,934 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

