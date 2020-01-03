$9.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.62 billion and the highest is $9.81 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $39.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,316,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 342,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,473. Oracle has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.